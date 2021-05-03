American Idol season 19: Did Arthur Gunn advance to top 10?







Tonight’s American Idol season 19 episode had a lot of business to take care of, and that included the return of a favorite.

If you were to ask us before this past episode who was going to be coming back from season 18, it would be without a doubt Arthur Gunn. How could it not be? We’re talking here about the runner-up from last season and someone who has an enormous following pretty much all over the world. We would honestly be shocked if he wasn’t the person to come back!

Want to check out our take on the most-recent Arthur Gunn performance? Then be sure to watch the latest Arthur performance discussion below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

Ultimately, there is no reason to be surprised here at all. Arthur is back in the competition! This happened after his unique take on “Iris” last week.

So what did Arthur take on this time around? “Remember Me” from the movie Coco, which Arthur admitted he hadn’t seen before this week. Yet, there was something anthemic and fantastic about him performing his own version of the track alongside the band. This felt like something that you’d hear at a legitimate concert and not just an American Idol performance.

After his performance, Katy Perry called this one of the best performances that Arthur has done and spoiler alert, she’s correct. We’re so stoked to see him in the competition now since he’s got a legitimately great chance of going far. Will he be a really controversial winner, just because of the twist? Sure, but it’s hard to do anything other than root hard for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to American Idol and Arthur moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







