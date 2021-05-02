Batwoman season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘I’ll Give You a Clue’







Next week Batwoman season 2 episode 13 is going to be airing on The CW, and it comes with it the title of “I’ll Give You a Clue.” So what can you expect throughout this hour? It’s going to be a chance to learn more about The Crows, to dive into Sophie’s past, and also give us a chance to see how Alice handles some difficult circumstances. This feels like one of those stories designed to deepen the overall narrative rather than provide closure; that shouldn’t come as too great a shock, given the fact that we aren’t super-close to the finale at present. (As a matter of fact, there are multiple Batwoman episodes coming after this one.)

Want a few more details on where the story could go from here? then we suggest checking out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

GAME NIGHT – When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain’s game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams (#213). Original airdate 5/9/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode we would love to learn more about Alice’s fate, and also in general how some of these characters will figure out their next move. This synopsis, ironically, doesn’t even mention Batwoman herself — you have to think that both Ryan Wilder and the former Batwoman in Kate Kane are going to have major roles to play in whatever is next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! After doing that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







