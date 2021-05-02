Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Timeslot discussion and more







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to hand down an answer to that question — and explain what may be some schedule-related confusion to some out there.

The first thing we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: There is no new Charmed on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it has everything to do with the network moving the show over to Friday nights. It’s going to be airing there starting on May 7, and will be reunited with its old timeslot-buddy in Charmed. The reason for the change has everything to do with The CW airing Legends of Tomorrow on Sundays and moving Batwoman back an hour.

Here is at least some of the silver lining we can present you with in this article: A whole slew of news as to what is coming up! Below, you can get synopses from all three upcoming episodes, which give you a very-good sense of where the story is going to go from here.

Season 3 episode 11, “Witchful Thinking” – CAUSE AND EFFECT – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Johanna Lee (#311). Original airdate 5/7/2012.

Season 3 episode 12, “Spectral Healing” – WISH YOU WERE HERE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) considers a life-changing decision and Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) good-will gets him into trouble. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Jacquie Gould directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Nicki Renna (#312). Original airdate 5/14/21.

Season 3 episode 13, “Chaos Theory” – GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313). Original airdate 5/21/21.

If none of this is enough to suffice, may we also suggest taking a look at the attached promo? There are only five more days to go…

