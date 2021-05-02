NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Signs of Change’







Curious to know a little bit more about NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16? This is an installment entitled “Signs of Change” that looks to be very much entertaining. For starters, Kensi and Deeks will be by and large the focus, and they also are working alongside someone totally new to this world — but also very much capable of saving it. We imagine on the surface there being a different pacing to this episode, given that this is one part rescue mission and another part a race against time.

If you want to dive into some additional details, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Signs of Change” – When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it’s taken out of the country, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are only three episodes left this season; because of that, we have to imagine that there are going to be more surprises around every corner! Our hope is that we’ll build towards an epic finale event here where there is a new sense of danger and maybe even a cliffhanger are two; we know already that there are a few loose ends to this season that have not been addressed as of yet. It’d also be nice to have more episodes where we had an opportunity to see the full cast, but we don’t want to put any major bets on that happening.

For now, let’s keep things simple and hope that Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah continue to have chances to shine.

