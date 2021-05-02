When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: The decision







For the entirety of When Calls the Heart season 8, you’ve waited for Elizabeth to decide between Nathan and Lucas. Now, the moment is about to happen! Next week’s finale, entitled “The Kiss,” will give you the answer you’ve been waited to have for a really long time.

So is the show really going to give us what we’re expecting? We have to imagine so, based on what the season 8 episode 12 synopsis reveals (via SpoilerTV):

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – In the season eight finale of “When Calls the Heart” Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) has finally realized who she’s meant to be with in “The Kiss,” premiering Sunday, May 9 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Big changes are coming to Hope Valley. The town rallies together to say goodbye and good luck to one of their own.

This synopsis does vibe very-well with everything else that we’ve seen and heard about the season from the start — we were promised that Erin Krakow’s character would choose. We just didn’t know when. The real truth entering this episode is that it’s almost impossible for everyone to be happy. We know there are people who are Team Nathan, people who are Team Lucas, and even people who don’t really care and just want this story resolved once and for all. We just hope that no matter what happens, there are opportunities for the other character to find happiness in Hope Valley moving forward.

Of course, we do also hope that the finale brings some fun stories for all of the other characters! That’s what has made the Carson/Faith storyline as of late so important; so much of When Calls the Heart has existed as of late under the love triangle’s shadow, but there are opportunities still for all sorts of other fun and exciting things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see on the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale?

How do you think this story is going to have to wrap up, and who are you rooting for Elizabeth to be with? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







