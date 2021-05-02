Line of Duty season 6 finale: Is Ian Buckells the Fourth Man, H?







Tonight’s Line of Duty season 6 finale promised drama and with that, we had to sit around and wonder if it’d deliver on the Fourth Man. The “who is H?” mystery has been a part of the show from the very beginning, and as the episode progressed, it started to become clear that Ian Buckells was at the center of everything.

Or … was he? For most of the interrogation scene tonight, the guy just sat there and say “no comment” time and time again. When he did speak, he did so in vague terms, describe the Fourth Man in general as an off-the-record entity that may not actually exist. Buckells did eventually land himself in a massive dilemma: Either he speak out on something or lose an immunity deal. He couldn’t have everything he wanted, and that’s what made this interrogation so magnificent. The directing really gives you that proper time for the story to build and build until you get to the major flourishes.

But did we actually get a clear answer? That’s a different story altogether.

