Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 12 promo: Grace’s amnesia







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 12 is airing on AMC next week, and the show is looking to pivot once again. We just got a huge episode all about The Holding and the bizarre world that Teddy has created; now, we’re going to have arguably the biggest Grace story of the entire season. “In Dreams” is the title and based on the promo alone, this is going to be a weird, trippy journey through this character’s head as she tries to figure out her reality.

Of course, it goes without saying that Morgan is going to have a roll to play in all of this, as well. Below, the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 12 synopsis gives you a few more details all about what you can expect to see:

Grace wakes up with a case of amnesia and sees what has become of her friends after she has been gone for years, and she struggles to put the puzzle pieces together on what has transpired.

Will this be an emotional episode? We have to imagine so. If nothing else, it’s going to be gleefully bizarre and different from anything else that we’ve seen more of the season. We do think that the best episodes of The Walking Dead as a franchise are the ones where they get creative and push the envelope a little. With that in mind, we’re certainly happy to see them going in this direction now. There’s enough time left in the season that they don’t have to rush anything, and what you get throughout “In Dreams” could catapult into a lot of other fun stuff coming down the road.

