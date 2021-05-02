Mare of Easttown episode 3 promo: The church interrogation







Tonight Mare of Easttown episode 3 is poised to arrive on HBO, and it goes without saying that some new wrinkles are going to be discovered in the case.

To date, what we’ve seen is Kate Winslet’s character push herself in pursuit of answers; tonight, that will lead her to some unexpected places. Who would’ve thought that you’d need to question a priest within their own house of worship? Mare argues that this will make him more honest, but we suppose that depends heavily on the accusations. Mare will discover more secrets, including from those close to her, and she should very well worry about the case becoming too much of an obsession. It’s very-well possible that this show could jump into an all-familiar crime TV trope, but when you have Winslet as your leading lady, you never have to worry about things becoming blasé.

As for what else you’re going to be getting within this episode, the promo below hints that a custody battle could end up taking some of Mare’s attention — and, of course, this is coming at the worst possible time for her. This is not a long series, and really it’s in line with a lot of what you’ve seen from some other HBO crime dramas. With that in mind, you have to be prepared for major events to move rather quickly before we end up building towards some sort of proper conclusion.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for episode 3 (and want a few more specifics on what we’ve talked about here), take a look below:

As Mare and Colin parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect; after lashing out at Helen about a possible custody fight over Drew, Mare receives some unprompted advice from Richard on how to move forward with Carrie.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mare of Easttown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







