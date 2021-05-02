Is The Equalizer new toniight on CBS? Longer look at ‘Hunting Grounds’







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS after several weeks off the air? As you probably would imagine, we’ve got a few details to hand down on that subject within!

Let’s, of course, start this article off with answering the aforementioned question: You are going to see a new episode! For the first time in weeks there’s an installment in “Hunting Grounds” coming on the air, and the promo below makes it pretty clear how high the stakes are. When you’re dealing with a serial killer, every move you make has to be quick and decisive. If it’s not, there’s a reasonably good chance that this person will end up getting away with murder — or killing you along the way. They’re not going to have remorse, and they certainly are not going to wait around in order to get themselves caught.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer episode 7 synopsis below:

“Hunting Grounds” – McCall races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities. Also, trouble arises for McCall when her vigilante activity puts her on Manhattan District Attorney Avery Grafton’s (Jennifer Ferrin) radar, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are four episodes coming throughout the rest of this month, and don’t be shocked if there are some huge surprises and big reveals along the way. Personally, one of the ones we’re expecting to see the most is the continuation of what’s going on between McCall and the District Attorney. While Queen Latifah’s character may do a lot of good for some of the people she helps, there is another side that can’t just be forgotten here. Not everyone will approve of her means or methods.

