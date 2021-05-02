The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston’s season is done filming!







While you may have to wait until next month to see the premiere of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, we can at least tell you this: Production is done!

In a post on Instagram below, Katie confirmed that she is done with production on her batch of episodes — mostly by promoting that she had just received the first dose of the vaccine. Because production is being held in a bubble environment for the time being, there was no way for her to get it during filming itself. (Nonetheless, everyone was safe.)

Here’s a quick primer for everyone following Katie on social media over the next few weeks: She’s not going to be inclined to give much away! If you see any photos of her, for example, without an engagement ring, it means nothing. She’s smart enough to know that she can’t spoil anything leading up to the premiere. Our hope is that at some point over the next couple of weeks the first official trailer will arrive with some season highlights; for now, the only footage that we’ve seen has been some prerecorded publicity material … and also footage from Matt’s season.

So what about what’s next after Katie’s season? A new Bachelor in Paradise will start filming later this year and after that, you will have Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

