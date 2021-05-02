The Blacklist season 8 episode 16: Is this Reddington’s new recruit?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 16, we know there is at least one new character who matters to a great degree. After all, Reddington is bringing on board a “new recruit” to help in a new cause: Trying to infiltrate Neville Townsend’s organization.

We don’t need to go too in-depth as to why this matters so much to him: He will do everything within his power to ensure that Townsend and Liz don’t get the jump on him. If he can find someone to crack that organization, that ensures that he’ll be able to get what he wants.

This brings us to the woman in the picture above: Rana Roy as Priya Laghari. Who is she? If we had to guess, she’s either this aforementioned new recruit or someone who Liz has hired to look after her. You see Priya behind Liz in this image, so it’s not 100% clear if Megan Boone’s character knows she is there, let alone who she could be working for. There are also a number of photos of her on the phone, which makes us think that she could be calling back to Reddington.

In our mind, there are only two possibilities for who this recruit could be: Either Priya or the title Blacklister in Nicholas Obenrader. We don’t know a whole lot about this guy at the moment, but it’s fair to assume that he’s someone with some level of danger around him. After being away from title characters for the past few weeks, it makes sense that we dive back into them now.

