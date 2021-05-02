Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 photo: Jamie – Eddie romance ahead!







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 is airing this Friday, and this article goes out to all of the Jamko fans out there.

We know that this show is inherently not a romance. Sure, you get a few moments of this here and there, but mostly this is about cases and conflict. It’s nice to have even the slightest deviation from this for a story, and that is what you have courtesy of the image above. “The New You” will focus in some form on the Jamie – Eddie relationship after the latter pressures him to take a love languages quiz. While the synopsis doesn’t give much more away than this, our thinking is pretty simple: This is a way for the two of them to work on their communication. If Jamie knows what Eddie needs and vice-versa, they’re going to have a happier, healthier future.

With the photo above, we presume it’s possible that Jamie learns that Eddie’s love language is receiving gifts. These don’t have to be big, extravagant things; instead, they could just serve as small reminders that she is loved and cared for. That seems to be what Jamie is going for with a bouquet of flowers. We’re personally just thrilled for any small gesture that we get to see on this show, especially since we didn’t even see the proposal and a big chunk of the wedding!

As for what else could be coming for the two as a couple, it’s of course possible that they discuss having a baby before the season is over — yet, there isn’t any rush to get us there, and one of the things that we love about this relationship is that it hasn’t just pushed forward in a derivative, by-the-numbers sort of way. They’ve allowed the two to evolve organically since their wedding, overcoming some obstacles at every step.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see where this love-language story goes…

What are you the most excited to see on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments!

