Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the final four Veto?







It goes without saying that the final four Veto is one of the most important things that anyone in Big Brother Canada can win. It allows you to determine who you want to evict, which can easily make your path easier to winning the game.

So what happened this year? There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s start with a refresher: Tychon won the HoH! That gave him immunity for the week; he really doesn’t have any further power given that the Veto holder this week controls most of everything else.

Now, let’s get to the Veto holder … it’s Tera! She has locked her spot now in the final three and has a reasonable shot of winning this game. That’s, of course, provided that she makes the right choice for her future now. What is that? Getting rid of Kiefer. He even admitted to her that he’s got locked-in votes from several Sunsetters and has a good shot to win; Kiefer never has been able to contain himself when it comes to A) how he think he’s perceived and B) the game that he’s played. There is a risk in keeping Breydon since he and Tychon are close, and regardless of if he says he’d cut him at the final three, do you really trust that?

Yet, if we’re Tera we think cutting Kiefer is the move here, and could very well be what she decides to do. She has to give herself the best chance of winning, and getting out both Jedson AND Kiefer is a great thing to have on her resume.

Alas, the live feeds are done for the season — but rest assured there is more content coming!

What do you think about the final four Veto holder within the Big Brother Canada house?

