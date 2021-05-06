Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13: Benson, Stabler’s new team-up







Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13 is getting closer and closer to its return –it will be on NBC come Thursday, May 13! It also may very well prove to be the most intense crossover yet between this show and the Organized Crime spin-off.

If you haven’t seen the latest extended promo for what’s coming up, you can do it below — and the case at the center of it is personal for Olivia Benson. We’re talking here about what happened to Simon, and a case that has haunted her for a long period of time. With the help of Stabler, though, she may have an in! This could be her opportunity to take a step closer to justice. It’s not going to be easy, but we think that this is the perfect time for the two to collaborate.

Think about it like this: These characters have been able to work on their relationship over the past few episodes. There’s no replacing the years that he was away, but they do have a shared purpose and understand how each other works. This is also going to lead to a fantastic stand-off between Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott at the end of the Organized Crime part of the story, which is very-much one of the best reasons to check that show out (beyond Stabler, of course).

Do we think that this crossover is going to get anywhere near the same ratings as we saw during the first one? Absolutely not, but it doesn’t have years’ worth of anticipation! At least NBC is doing a great job of hyping this up and making us all the more hopeful that Benson can finally have a little bit of peace.

Oh, and we’re also hoping that at least one more promo will be unveiled before this crossover event airs.

Related – Check out some other news on the crossover now

How do you think this Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover is going to fare?

Let us know in the comments! After doing that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







