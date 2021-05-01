Magnum PI season 3 finale promo: About Magnum’s feelings…







Are you ready for the Magnum PI season 3 finale to be here? We know that Friday’s episode is going to be incredibly important, and there are PLENTY of reasons for that.

Where do we begin? It feels appropriate to pick up where Higgins has a major decision to make: Does she go off with Ethan on his Doctors Without Borders trip? It could represent a huge opportunity to get to know him better, but also a departure from the job she’s done with Magnum since the start of the show. We don’t think her exit from Hawaii would lead to Perdita Weeks being gone from the show (she could always return at the start of season 4), but it could mark major changes to her work relationship when she comes back.

Then, there’s also questions about Magnum’s own feelings for Higgy. Does he really value her as a friend and colleague and nothing else? We think he’s convinced himself of that over time, but we’re not sure he fully believes that deep-down. Think last season when he was almost excited at the prospect of marrying Higgins, or earlier this season when he displayed some jealousy towards Ethan. He may have been able to rationalize all of these moments, but that doesn’t mean that he will be able to do that forever. Higgins leaving (or considering it) could be that thing that flips the proverbial switch.

With this being said, we’d be shocked if Magnum admits to having feelings to Higgins this season. Do we think it will happen at some point? Sure, but shows like this tend to move rather slowly. (We’re fine with being surprised, by the way, if he does realize his feelings and admits them in a single week.) This episode will most likely have its fair share of action, but don’t be surprised if there is a lot of emotion crammed in here, as well. Isn’t this show better than most at making you feel all sorts of things?

