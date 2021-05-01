The Rookie season 3 finale spoilers: Will John Nolan get injured?







The Rookie season 3 finale is going to be airing on Sunday, May 16, and here’s some news that will shock no one: This episode should be INTENSE. How so? Let’s just say that over the course of this hour, you’re going to see John Nolan injured, but not in a life-threatening way. It’s actually the aftermath of said injury that may be more significant than the injury itself.

Want to get a better sense of that? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 3 finale synopsis below:

“Threshold” – Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan’s wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez’ wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The attacker being charged here touches a lot on the complicated notion of justice, which has been a theme for most of the season. How far is too far, and what do you do when the institution that is meant to protect crosses the line? Nolan could have a lot to fight for here.

Of course, as we write this we also do so with some anxiety, not knowing whether or not The Rookie will be renewed for a season 4. While we remain cautiously optimistic, we’re also not naïve. Decisions often don’t work out in our favor in the TV world, but it’d be a shame to lose The Rookie right now when it feels like it’s telling stories that are important in a police genre that often can feel mundane.

