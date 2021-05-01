When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 video: Is Carson’s ring missing?







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 11 is arriving on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, and it’s safe to say it’s important for Elizabeth. Why? Let’s just say a school inspector may be in town and this could serve as an undue source of stress.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, though, the focus is more on the characters of Carson and Faith. Why is that? It has a good bit to do with a ring he is planning on using … only for something to go awry. What happens when he loses it potentially in a giant bowl of pudding? Well, let’s just say that hilarity ensues. Of course, Faith also walks in at the most inopportune time and that’s something else he has to deal with. This entire scene feels very old-school When Calls the Heart — there’s a lot of romance here, but it’s also gives you enough humor and drama to continually mix things up.

From our vantage point, we’re mostly just happy to have a scene like this after watching Carson debate whether or not he’s going to leave Hope Valley for weeks on end. It seems like he’s staying put and now, the focus can be put on other stuff.

As for other romantic storylines, it feels like we’re entering this episode with plenty of questions regarding Elizabeth’s future. For a while, it seemed like she was leaning in to the idea of being with Lucas. However, that has changed as of late and we’re starting to wonder more if she and Nathan are endgame. At this point, we’d honestly be shocked if we found out her decision in this episode. We’ve heard that it will be resolved this season, so it could be something saved for the finale. (Of course, maybe the show will shock us since this is the one time we’re honestly not expecting anything.)

