Invincible season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest

We love being the bearer of good news, and that is why we’re pleased to reveal the following here: You will have a chance to see more of the series soon! The animated Robert Kirkman comic adaptation actually has a renewal through season 3, which means that it won’t be going anywhere in the near future. This renewal comes after a great deal of success throughout season 1 — in between this and The Boys, the streaming service has put their stamp on comic-book content in a pretty big way.

In a statement at the time the renewal was announced, here is some of what Kirkman had to say:

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible … The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Of course, you are still going to be waiting a while to see more new episodes on the air — this renewal was just announced this week, so our expectation is that you’ll be waiting until next year to see more of the story. Of course, one of the advantages to the two-season renewal is that these seasons could be worked on right away. There is less to worry about when it comes to the long-term future, and that gives the writers a better sense of comfort. They can continue to create the story as they see fit, and then start worrying a little bit more about the future down the road.

Hopefully, we’ll at least have more news on Invincible season 2 a little bit later this year.

