





The Magnum PI season 3 finale is set to air on CBS next week, and clearly, the writers want you worried about Higgins. Is Perdita Weeks set to leave the show after the episode … or is that something the writers just want you to be worried about?

Let’s not beat around the bush here, and instead give you the cause for concern in the form of the Magnum PI season 3 finale synopsis:

“Bloodline” – Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage. Also, Ethan asks Higgins to join him on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders just as Magnum starts to open up to other possibilities, on the third season finale of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The first thing to note here is this: There’s no explicit evidence that Weeks is leaving the show. The writers have also toyed with us on the subject of her future before — think last season, when it looked like she could be forced to leave the United States. There’s no guarantee that Higgins will take Ethan up on his offer and even if she does, she could return before the start of next season.

What’s perhaps more curious to us is this: What are these “other possibilities” that Magnum is starting to think about? Our hope is that he starts questioning his feelings for Higgins since the writers have been slow-burning this relationship for seasons. We weren’t sure the writers were ever going to “go there” with the two of them. Heck, we’re still not 100% sure that they will. Yet, it is something that some fans want to see explored and this could be the beginning of that.

Thanks to the fact that Magnum PI has already been renewed for a season 4, at least you don’t have to worry about the long-term future … just some cliffhangers that could surface along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Magnum PI right now

What do you want to see on the Magnum PI season 3 finale next week?

Are you worried that Higgins could end up leaving the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming throughout the weeks ahead. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







