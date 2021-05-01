Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 spoilers: Frank & Garrett square off!







Next week on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14, there’s a cause for all sorts of excitement, especially if you like the Garrett character. After all, prepare yourself for a showdown like no other with him in one corner and Frank Reagan in the other. What’s going to happen between these two? A lot of it has to do with the media, and how Garrett is choosing to present himself. His views are often a reflection on the Commissioner; Frank knows that, and when the two disagree it’s inevitably a problem.

Want a few more details about some of the other characters? Below, we’ve got the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 synopsis — we like to think it’s well worth checking out:

“The New You” – Frank and the Deputy Commisioner of Press Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), quarrel when Garrett refuses to walk back a quote he provided to a local newspaper. Also, Danny and Baez discover a connection to a feud between local residents and city sponsored hotels for the homeless while investigating a murder, Anthony is mistaken for a mafioso and Eddie pressures Jamie to take a love language quiz, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Jamie/Eddie story should provide a bit of fun, while Danny and Baez dive head-first into a case that is complicated and dramatic. Everyone seems like they’ve got some exciting stuff ahead, and it’s also well worth remembering that this is the final Blue Bloods episode until the two-part finale rolls around on May 14. With that in mind, let’s cross our fingers that we start to build towards something that constitutes an excellent endgame. (We’re also hoping for some other update on Danny and Baez’s relationship after that subtle moment with them earlier this season, one where they admitted to being uncomfortable talking about their dating lives with each other.)

Just remember that there is a Blue Bloods season 12 already. You don’t need to worry about that; instead, just worry about what happens to these characters along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14?

Share some of your expectations for the Frank – Garrett showdown below! After doing that, remember to come back around for some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







