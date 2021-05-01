The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Nicholas Obenrader’







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 16, it looks like we’re getting (somewhat) a return to form. After all, the Blacklister of the Week story is coming back! “Nicholas Obenrader” is the name for this installment, and odds are he’s got some sort of numbered position on the list.

So will he be a friend or foe to Raymond Reddington? That remains to be seen as everyone seems to be picking sides in this power struggle. Harold Cooper and much of the Task Force still seem fine to work with James Spader’s character, despite some doubts about his allegiance. Meanwhile, Ressler seems to be veering closer and closer to Liz with every passing moment. It’s hard to know precisely where things are going to land, but we’re excited to figure that out.

Below, we have the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 synopsis with other details on what lies ahead:

05/07/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s criminal organization. TV-14

It seems as though Liz has found some evidence that strongly hints towards Reddington being N-13, Townsend may not be fully satisfied yet. We also wonder how in the world Reddington’s going to infiltrate his operation, largely due to how secretive and paranoid Townsend is. We’ve seen that a few times already.

Because there are more episodes coming after the fact, it’s our personal belief that this one will be more of a story that sets the stage for greater things later — but hey, The Blacklist often creates some pretty-awesome stuff in this space.

