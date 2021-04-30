Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 15 hopes







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are you excited for the penultimate episode of the season? Within this article, we’ll hand down an answer, but also set the stage for what’s going to be a pretty important installment for Thomas Magnum!

So what’s going on here? As the synopsis below suggests, you’re going to have a chance within this episode to see Malcolm’s uncle stop by — which gives him a chance to learn a little more about his own past:

“Before the Fall” –Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo (Steven Michael Quezada) visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother. Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder from his helicopter, Higgins decides it’s time to tell Ethan the truth about her past and TC offers Shammy the opportunity to become a pilot, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This clearly is going to be an episode full of key revelations, but the sneak peek below focuses more on the Magnum – Higgins relationship. She’s helping to bring out the welcome wagon for Magnum’s uncle, and he certainly seems to be more than appreciative of it. We get to see the two have a fun back-and-forth about cheese before Magnum thanks her. As for where she is at the time of this conversation, she’s in the midst of a game of chess with Ethan. Their relationship has moved more into a serious place, and that is what is causing her to question how to proceed. If she is ever going to fully let him in, she’ll need to be honest about her past — even if that is difficult. We like to think that he’ll accept her without a problem, but this is a drama and by nature of that, there is a tendency to make things move in an unexpected direction.

