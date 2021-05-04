NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Vanessa Lachey cast as Jane Tennant







NCIS: Hawaii officially has its star, and as expected, they’ve gone in a different direction than other shows in the franchise.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Dads) has been tapped to play the role of Jane Tennant, described as the “first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.” Lachey does have some crime-TV experience, having appeared previously on Hawaii Five-0 and also CSI: NY. She also has military connections within her family, as her father was in the Air Force. That may allow her to tap more into the emotion necessary to play this part.

Of course, we’re excited to see what is going to happen with this iteration of the franchise, but it’s going to take some time in order to learn a lot more in the way of information. NCIS: Hawaii is probably not going to air until the fall at the earliest, and we’ve gotta learn more about how this team will function and what will set it apart from the other versions of the franchise.

With its beautiful setting, our hope is that NCIS: Hawaii will find a way to capture the heart and soul of the islands while also adding in some humor and of course a good bit of action. Hawaii Five-0 did offer up a pretty good template when it comes to a lot of this. There is not going to be a backdoor pilot here as there was with some past NCIS shows, but we are still hoping for a chance to see some crossovers eventually.

