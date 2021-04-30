Lucifer season 5 episode 9 trailer: Does Lucifer want to play God?







Lucifer season 5 part 2 is going to air on May 28 and all sides point towards one simple thing: God being at the center of everything. Dennis Haysbert made his debut as the character at the end of episode 8, and now the next question is simple: What comes next? How is this story going to shape itself moving forward?

In the trailer below, you get a good sense of a lot of what’s coming. While it does seem as though God will be a mediator for Michael and Lucifer at first, things are going to shift after the fact. As a matter of fact, God may be looking for a replacement after having the role for so many years.

What is going to be coming after the fact is a battle between Lucifer and Michael, as both of them seem intent on taking on the role. They each have their own way of wanting to play God, and that may lead to a lot of hijinks and/or chaos. Personally, we think that Amenadiel is far more capable of taking on the role than either one of them, especially since he may be the least eager to take the role on. Remember here that being selfless is one of the most important qualities of the leader.

Aside from the battle to be God, the second half of Lucifer season 5 will have some romance, some (potential) heartbreak, a musical episode, and also the return of Eve. Does that mean great things for her and Maze? We’re crossing our fingers for that! This season moving forward seems to be funny, emotional, and a whole lot more — we’re excited to check it out.

