The Blacklist season 8 episode 15: ‘The Russian Knot’ expectations!







Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 — a (hopefully great) hour in “The Russian Knot.”

So what can you expect within this particular hour? We’ve got a few different things we’re happy to point out here…

Let’s start off with the title: What in the world is “The Russian Knot” a reference to? Odds are, it is a cipher that could be used in order to decode important messages. For Liz Keen, she may see this as the proof she needs to identify Raymond Reddington as N-13. She needs to do this in order to get Neville Townsend fully on her side. He wants him dead, as well, but not before getting some answers.

With all of that being said, there is another question worth wondering: Is Townsend going to trust Liz at all moving forward? One of the primary things we’re left to wonder here is whether he will hold her recent decisions against her. We’re not altogether sure that Liz is going to be able to kill Reddington now — she had a golden opportunity to do that! Yet, she decided not to seemingly because of Anne. She was reminded of his capacity to love — he’s not some cardboard-cutout villain, and there is a whole lot more going on here.

Our hope is that by the end of the episode, we’re going to get a number of other answers on N-13 and/or the archive. The promo below hyped up questions about either his role or his identity; let’s hope that we get some, especially at this point in the season. Things are only going to get crazier from here on out!

