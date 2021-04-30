Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 sneak peek: A Henry Reagan story!







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 is poised to air on CBS tonight, and we’re going to see a big-time story for Henry Reagan!

So what’s at the center of it this time around? Think in terms of reconciliation. There’s a lot of tension within this episode between Jamie and his father Frank, with most of it due to the former’s actions in the field. Jamie has serious questions about the actions of another cop, but unfortunately, this cop has some political connections that could stop a reprimand or some other punishment. He and Frank are going to disagree on the next step and with that in mind, it creates a situation where Jamie stops communicating.

Henry wants to rebuild the bridge between his son and grandson. He’s got decades’ worth of knowledge at his disposal, and he seems to understand that conversation is key to resolution. Unfortunately for him, Will Estes’ character isn’t altogether interested in listening — maybe that’s because he’s frustrated, or maybe it’s because he’s working out at the start of the sneak peek below. He also knows that Henry’s arrival at his place is tied to his father.

Despite how Jamie reacts in this preview, we still have a feeling that he will come around before this installment comes to a conclusion. This is a character who does think reasonably and with that, we gotta think that calmer heads will prevail. As for the cop at the center of this story, we do have questions about what’s going to happen with them. Is a compromise going to be in order? We have to assume that’s possible.

No matter the outcome, it’s always nice to see Len Cariou get some screen time on this show aside from the typical family-dinner scenes.

