Dexter season 9 teaser: The first hint of a premiere date!







Are you excited to check out Dexter season 9? The show’s return (technically billed as a limited series) is going to bring back the title character. To go along with that, we have to also hope that there’s going to be a chance to get a little bit of redemption for a show with one of the most-maligned endings ever.

Unfortunately, the new teaser below doesn’t actually give much away — save for allowing us to see Michael C. Hall back as the character for the first time in almost a decade. He’s got a snowy background behind him, and that is a reminder that we’re seeing a very different setting than what we saw even at the end of the series when Dexter became a lumberjack. He’s a part of a small community now known as Iron Lake, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’s still killing. (Judging from what we have with the smirk at the end, we have to think that it’s a possibility.)

The more exciting thing about this promo is simply knowing when the show is going to be back on this air: This fall. There is no specific premiere date, but this is a clear reminder that Showtime doesn’t want to keep us waiting all that long. This is one of their biggest shows of all time, and of course with that comes a great deal of pressure to try and ensure that it’s done perfectly.

If there’s one more thing we’d love from Showtime between now and the premiere (save for a trailer, of course), it is some sort of announcement that other former cast members are coming back. We’d be shocked if none of them turn up at some point, though admittedly it’s kind of hard to focus on them prominently with Dexter far removed from Miami.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter right now!

What do you think about the latest Dexter season 9 teaser?

What are you hoping for when the show returns this fall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







