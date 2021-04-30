Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? A look at episode 8, episode 9







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? For those of you looking to get an answer to this question, plus some other news, we’ve got it within!

Let’s kick things off here by sharing a little bit of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. While we’d love for that to be the case, but the network is saving the final episodes for the home stretch. Starting on May 6, there will be new installments until the very end; unfortunately, we don’t know as of yet if we are facing either the season or series finale.

Episode 8, “Add-a-Bead” – Clarice feels an emotional tie to the victim when ViCAP investigates what appears to be the suicide of a medical student in the United States on a foreign visa. Also, Krendler secretly collects a DNA sample from the man he suspects attacked Clarice at Woodhaven, on CLARICE, Thursday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Episode 9, “Silence is Purgatory” – After ViCAP links the River Murders to a pharmaceutical company, Clarice seeks help from Julia Lawson (Jen Richards), the corporate accountant for the company, who refuses to work with the FBI, and with Clarice specifically. Also, Catherine goes outside for the first time since her rescue from Buffalo Bill, and Ardelia and Agent Garrett connect with a lawyer they hope will take on the Black Coalition’s case against the FBI, on CLARICE, Thursday, May 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We do think that these episodes are going to bring a lot of mythology from the Silence of the Lambs world into the forefront. This is a specter that is going to loom large over Clarice for the remainder of the series, no matter when that is. We just hope that we can see her start to make a few more moves to secure her own future.

