Big Brother Canada 9: Was Beth Bieda, Tera Gillen-Petrozzi evicted?







Was either Beth Bieda or Tera Gillen-Petrozzi evicted from Big Brother Canada 9 tonight? Both of them entered tonight in trouble.

On the surface, it did seem like the plan was going to send Beth over to jury, and we get some of the rationale here. She wasn’t that close to the other people in the house anymore, and we do think that she would have an argument if she made it to the end of the game. Tera, meanwhile, probably loses a part of her argument courtesy of being evicted already. Odds are, this will be some sort of strike against her — even if defeating Jedson in that competition is a positive mark on her resume.

For some more Big Brother Canada video interviews, check out our latest chat with Jedson below! After you will do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other discussions.

With Breydon, we think that he’s thinking at least in part about the players most likely to take him to the end — and the same, of course, goes for the people voting in Kiefer and Tychon. They know that Beth is against them — Tera may be as well, but it is largely in a totally different way.

We will have some more updates on the eviction show as time progresses tonight; be sure to refresh the page!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Big Brother Canada now

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







