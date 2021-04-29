Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are Ben, Dean in danger?







Is Station 19 new tonight over at ABC? If you come into this piece looking for an answer on that subject, or some news on what’s ahead, have no fear!

Now, of course, you may be feeling a lot of OTHER emotions based on some of the news we have to tell you: There is no installment airing tonight on the network. What is the reason for that? It has to do firmly with the NFL Draft, which is going to dominate the schedule and pull this show and Grey’s Anatomy off the air. This means that you’ll be forced to wait until Thursday, May 6 in order to see what’s next.

What is the next new episode all about? The title here is “I Guess I’m Floating,” and it could turn into a crisis at sea for Ben and Dean both. There lives could be in jeopardy, in fact — not that this should be all that much of a shock to anyone. This is the sort of show that Station 19 is!

If you do want to get a few more details, we suggest that you go ahead and look at the synopsis — it may not blow the doors open on this episode, but it does offer up a bit of that oh-so-valuable context:

“I Guess I’m Floating” – Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Our hope is that once Station 19 is back, there will be a chance to get new episodes for the remainder of the season! We don’t want to get any more breaks in the action, and we know that there’s a lot of stuff when it comes to action and relationships worth diving into still.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19

What do you want to see when Station 19 returns to ABC with new episodes?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







