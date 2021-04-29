Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Beth or Tera be evicted?







Tomorrow night marks the latest Big Brother Canada 9 eviction, and to the surprise of no one, this is basically a rinse-and-repeat from where we were last week during the Fake Double Eviction show. Beth and Tera are on the block and, in the end, only one of them will make it to final four.

So who is it going to be? It’s an interesting debate since both of them are players you can make an argument to keep in the house. Yet, for now, things seem to be switched and the goal is to get Beth over to jury. Tera seems to be staying put. Maybe some of this subconsciously has to do with Tera being previously evicted, but Beth’s done herself zero favors being angry and confrontational. What we’ve seen from Beth this season is that she’s a great frontrunner player but not good when you apply the pressure.

Even today, Beth’s “campaign” consisted in part of her arguing with Tychon and accusing him of milking a relationship with Breydon as strategy. She didn’t make any friends and we definitely think that may be the case online. Her potential eviction creates an interesting dynamic, one where Kiefer is the obvious threat to win the game, but will anyone make the final move to get him out? Breydon and Tychon now feel like the clear power duo, and that would make for a really interesting jury vote at the end of the game.

