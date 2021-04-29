When Calls the Heart continues season 9 renewal push with big ratings







It’s true that as of this writing, there is still no official renewal for When Calls the Heart season 9. With that being said, we do grow more and more optimistic on the subject with each passing day. How can you not when you look at some of the latest ratings?

For this past episode, the Hallmark Channel series managed to once against post its best ratings of the season with 2.65 million viewers watching. This continues to help push the average viewership of this season closer and closer to season 7, and that’s really remarkable when you consider how many viewers are flocking to streaming services over cable. These numbers are then even MORE impressive when you think about how When Calls the Heart aired opposite the Academy Awards this past week. It didn’t prove to matter at all!

We know that we’ve discussed in the past why the show hasn’t been renewed for another season yet, and the ultimate answer to that remains rather simple: It’s a function, in part, of how Hallmark Channel likes to do things. We think that they’re probably waiting until the end of the season to announce the renewal, just to build up suspense and get a lot of attention around an announcement. With ratings stability like this, there is no reason for the network to tie things up unless the cast and crew want to move on — and we’ve heard nothing of the sort.

It’s our belief that later this year, the cast of When Calls the Heart would most likely love to get back to Vancouver and create new episodes that feel a little more normal. They’ve done a good job accommodating all of the health and safety protocols to still create some magic, but we imagine that this has to be one of their most complicated seasons ever. (It’s between this and when they had to write out Lori Loughlin.)

