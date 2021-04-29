Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 15 promo







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself wanting an answer to that question, have no fear — we’ve got it within this piece!

Of course, whether it is the answer you want is an entirely different story. While it would be great to get more of Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast tonight, unfortunately that’s just not happening. Due to the Address by President Biden tonight, you are stuck waiting until we get around to next week to see what’s coming … and it’s going to be one of the more timely stories that we’ve had a chance to see.

As the promo below for “Local Heroes” gives away, we could be bracing for one of the biggest conflicts that Hondo and Deacon have had in the entirety of their friendship. When a white cop goes beyond the pale with some of their actions, will Deacon cross the blue line and hold them accountable? It’s the right thing to do, especially when Black men and women are routinely victim to unjust mistreatment and even at times death. Yet, Deacon’s hesitation makes Hondo nervous — if he can’t get a cop he considers to be a good man on board, where does that leave the remainder of the LAPD?

We do believe that in due time, Jay Harrington’s character will realize the right thing to do and move forward with it. He may be waffling due to either fears of retaliation or even unconscious bias; stories like this are meant to be ones about learning and showing perspective. While there may be fears with coming forward and reporting bad cops, weeding out these people is going to make the department better for all. You can’t change a reputation overnight, but you can start to move things in a positive direction.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to SWAT moving forward

What do you want to see on SWAT season 4 episode 15 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







