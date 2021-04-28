Is Snowfall new tonight on FX? The wait for the season 5 premiere







Is Snowfall new tonight on FX? If you’re still eager for more stories from this world, it’s honestly hard to blame you. Think about how the last episode wrapped up, whether it be Teddy finding Alton or Franklin paying Mel a visit.

Unfortunately, this past episode was the season 4 finale, and with that, we’re probably waiting for a pretty-long time to see the show back on the air. The earliest we’d imagine new episodes is at some point in 2022, and we’re hoping to get some more scoop on that later this year courtesy of the producers and FX.

So what questions are we most eager to get an answer to? First and foremost, the biggest one has to revolve around Alton. Is this guy living or dead? Just based on the purpose behind Teddy visiting him, it’s hard to imagine that he is still out there. He doesn’t want any loose ends out there, after all! The question we’re honestly left to wonder here more is whether or not the character had a secret arrangement with Cissy or someone else to get Alton out of the picture. Conveniently (or not), he showed up at a time that Cissy wasn’t there.

As for Franklin, he has to prepare potentially to rebuild an empire from scratch. He doesn’t have the same resources around him that he did, whether that be his typically supplier in Teddy (for now) or some of his closest associates in Louie and Jerome. He may need to find new people to work with him, plus continue to take out threats on the side. We don’t think that Skully is just going to go away…

What do you want to see when it comes to Snowfall moving forward?

Are you sad that we’ll be waiting a long time to see season 5? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After that, keep coming back — there are, after all, a LOT of other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

