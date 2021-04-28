Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 spoilers: More on Anthony’s story







Are you ready to check out Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 to air on CBS? Technically, you gotta wait until May 7 to see it, but why not go ahead and spotlight one of the more intriguing parts? We are speaking here, of course, of Anthony finding himself in a most unusual predicament.

The photo above is one of the first imaged released by the network, and it seems to show the character in some sort of important discussion with a woman — most likely Erin? At the center of his storyline is him being accidentally mistaken for a mob boss; while on paper this may feel like nothing, Anthony’s the sort of guy who will look for an “in” with any situation.

Let’s pontificate for a moment: What if Anthony realizes that his resemblance to a mafioso could be beneficial for a sting operation? He could go undercover to expose some organized crime — we know that he’s got the skill set to do so something like this beyond a shadow of a doubt! The challenge here, of course, comes in convincing Erin that he can pull this off, and that he’s the right person to do so. Is much of this hypothetical? Sure, but we can’t imagine this story being something so simply as Anthony being mistaken for someone else and that’s it.

We’re just happy for any story that can give Erin and Anthony some heated debate. The vast majority of the time, these are stories that revolve more about Erin that require him to contribute some feedback and/or advice. This could be an opportunity to see the tables turn, or for him to use some of the skills that he doesn’t get to implement on a weekly basis.

Remember, as well, that there’s a new episode of Blue Bloods airing this Friday on CBS.

