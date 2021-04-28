Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? The Burgess, Ruzek story ahead







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — plus scoop on some VERY important stories ahead.

Let’s go ahead and begin here, though, by sharing most unfortunate news that there is no installment tonight. Much like with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, the entire Wednesday-night lineup is being pushed by a President Biden address. The plan now is to air all of the One Chicago shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern next week, and then carry new episodes through for the remainder of the season. It may not make up for everyone feeling a little down over all of the breaks, but won’t it be nice to get some legitimate momentum going with the stories again?

If you do want to get some other details on what’s to come, we suggest taking a look at the synopses below. The first one should be especially notable for the future of Ruzek and Burgess…

Season 8 episode 13, “Trouble Dolls” – 05/05/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla. TV-14

Are Burzek going to make a commitment to each other, whether it be for the sake of themselves or for Makayla? We hope that they’re ready, since we do think they could be great parental figures. For the time being, though, all Burgess is going to ask is that Ruzek looks after her in the event something happens to her out in the field. It just has to be presented in document form for the sake of the adoption.

Season 8 episode 14, “Safe” – 05/12/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a series of brutal home invasion robberies, Upton immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight and Halstead. TV-14

What better way to follow a great Burgess episode than a fantastic one for Upton? There’s a lot to be stoked for with these.

Related – Be sure to check out some more information on Chicago PD right away!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







