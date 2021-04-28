Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? A dive into season 9’s future







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? It would only make sense that you’d come into this article wanting an answer to that. Weren’t there plans to air a new installment on the network tonight?

Ultimately, the news that we have is not altogether exciting: The is on hold for a little while longer. There is no new installment coming until we get around to May 5, and that one will kick off a run that goes right through the end of the season! Hopefully, the idea of getting multiple One Chicago episodes in a row will help on some level with any frustration that you have with all of the different breaks.

Now, let’s go ahead and set the stage for what’s coming! Below, you can see synopses for each of the next two episodes, which offer up some fun moments but also an important and personal story for Stella Kidd.

Season 9 episode 13, “Don’t Hang Up” – 05/05/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd to help save her and her brother. The firehouse helps Cruz get ready for fatherhood. TV-14

We know that Stella is already on the verge of rising up the ranks in the Chicago Fire Department. Could this be what brings her over the top on the road to doing so?

Season 9 episode 14, “What Comes Next” – 05/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A fire breaks out at a pet food factory and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it. The annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge. TV-14

Of course, we’re excited about the garage sale — how can we not be for the sheer comedy of it? It’s a chance to learn some funny stuff about a wide array of different characters.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is off the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming, after all, that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

