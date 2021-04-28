The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 spoilers: An ‘old friend’ in danger…







The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 is set to arrive on May 14, and early signs point to Raymond Reddington facing another crisis. While he knows many people, we’re not sure that he considers many of them to be a friend. So what happens when one of them is in jeopardy? How far will he go in order to ensure their safety? This will be woven into the fabric of “Ivan Stepanov.”

Of course, there’s another key question we are set to wonder, as well: Who this person in jeopardy will be.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the newly-released The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

05/14/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation. TV-14

If we had to guess as to who this mystery person is, Ilya Koslov would be near the top of the list. While he hasn’t been around this season, we know that the two have known each other forever. Another possibility in theory could be the “Friend from the East,” but is he actually a friend? We’ve often thought that “friend” was a little more of an ironic term here.

As for the Liz/Townsend story, this synopsis indicates that the two are still working together to some degree. It remains to be seen whether or not they truly are, though; we could certainly imagine a scenario where she pretends to work with him, knowing that he’s a monster and there’s a smart way to take him down from within.

