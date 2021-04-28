Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 6 episode 13, 14 spoilers







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you do find yourself eagerly craving an answer to that question, rest assured that you’re in the right place!

Unfortunately, the news that we’ve got is far from the pleasant variety: After all, the show is going to be in repeats. While originally there was a plan to air episode 13 tonight, that plan has since changed and it will air on May 5 instead. This will kick off a series of new season 6 episodes, which should air every week until we get around to the finale. Be prepared for all sorts of twists and turns, and also some painful stories for Natalie after the decision she made in regards to her mother.

Ready for some additional details? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses…

Season 6 episode 13, “What a Tangled Web We Weave” – 05/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An auto accident sends Goodwin into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Natalie’s secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Dr. Marcel and Dr. Halstead. TV-14

Season 6 episode 14, “A Red Pill, A Blue Pill” – 05/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them. Natalie, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her. TV-14

We hope that we’re going to be able to see Natalie find a little bit of peace before the end of the season, but she also has to be prepared for the consequences of her actions. We think that she’d understand that, but there could be understanding, as well, around why she did what she did. We’re talking about her mother here! This is one of the most important people in her life.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight on NBC? Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

