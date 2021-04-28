Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? The season 5 path ahead







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to be taking on an answer to that question — and, of course, talking more about what the future holds.

Alas, we do need to kick this article off with a dose of bad news: There is no new episode coming on the air tonight. There is still an episode, but it’s a sing-along featuring old performances. This is something that we’ve seen the series do in past years, and the synopsis below gives you more insight on what’s coming:

For the first time ever, Nick Cannon hosts “The Maskie Awards,” a special sing-a-long episode celebrating the “best of” Season Five. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! Find out which Season Five characters are awarded Maskies in the all-new “The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards” special singalong episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 28 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-509) (TV-PG D, L)

The real misnomer here is The Masked Singer claiming that this is happening “for the first time ever.” It’s the first time we’ve had it themed in such a way, so maybe that’s what they are talking about. This show tonight is meant to just be fun and silly — even if technically there isn’t all that much in the way of new content.

So why the repeat tonight? It may have to do with a Presidential Address from Joe Biden, even if that technically is taking place a little bit later in the evening. Fox probably just didn’t want a new episode in the event of some last-minute changes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What do you want to see on The Masked Singer coming up?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







