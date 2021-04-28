The Challenge: Double Agents reunion: Prepare for drama…







Tonight on MTV, The Challenge: Double Agents cast is going to reunite, and of course, there will be a lot of hashing out the past.

Below, you can see a promo for what is the first of a two-part reunion event hosted by former NFL star and Dancing with the Stars alum Vernon Davis. What’s the purpose here? To update you on friendships, talk big moves, and also engage in arguments aplenty! With vaccines more readily available, the reunion is shifting to an in-person environment this year, something that will probably aid the entertainment value of the special greatly.

MTV isn’t necessarily giving too much away in the synopsis for the special, but there is still reason enough to be excited:

“[The] challengers reunite to debrief the fans on the most unpredictable season yet. they’ll expose the biggest snakes and sound off on the most ruthless game moves from season 36. Everything is getting declassified.”

It’s going to be hard for the cast to shock us with anything that they say during this special, but at the same time, it’s just going to be nice to see everyone back in this setting again! Given the fantastic ratings for season 37, it’s of course inevitable that there will be a season 37 coming down the line; this is without even mentioning The Challenge: All-Stars, which is currently available for streaming over on Paramount+.

This reunion special is running for a full 90+ minutes, so rest assured that you’re getting your money’s worth here. This is not some sort of short reunion that MTV is giving to temporarily satisfy viewers. There will be plenty of opportunities to dive into some crazy stuff and memorable moments from this season — and maybe set up some big-time rivalries that can take center stage down the road.

Make sure to tune into @MTV TONIGHT to watch part 1 of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion, hosted by yours truly 🚀 #TheChallenge36 @ChallengeMTV pic.twitter.com/Su7fRzYjNs — Vernondavis85 (@VernonDavis85) April 28, 2021

