FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A true moral dilemma







FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 12 is poised to arrive next week and to the surprise of no one, there’s a major dilemma at its core. What are we speaking about here? Trying to find a way to navigate the right move in a situation that involved violence as a form of self-defense. What makes this situation all the more complicated is that the person shot in self-defense was a police officer.

The relationship between different factions of law enforcement can be complicated. Meanwhile, we know that the relationship between everyday people and law enforcement is currently in shambles. This is not an easy case for the team to handle in terms of public perception and interdepartmental relationships. What’s the proper procedure to follow? How much does it matter that the man on the run didn’t mean to shoot the cop in the first place?

Below, we have the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 12 synopsis with further insight all about where the story goes from here:

“Criminal Justice” – When a young man accidentally shoots a cop in self-defense and goes on the run, the team members find themselves in a moral dilemma on the best way to carry out justice. Also, Barnes and her wife struggle with their plans to have another child, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Given that we are getting close to the end of the season, we have to imagine the drama will continue to spike. This is one of those cases that may not matter come finale-time, but we hope that it does sit with the agents and cause them to at least view their job a little bit differently.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news on FBI: Most Wanted

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







