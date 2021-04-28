Delilah season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at OWN? The latest







Following this week’s finale, can you expect a Delilah season 2 over at OWN? Or, is the more likely scenario that it gets canceled? Within this piece, we can tell you a little bit about where things stand — and then also what the future holds.

Let’s start things off here with the following: There is no word as to whether or not a season 2 is going to happen. That’s something that the network may take their time on deciding, especially when you look at the ratings. Despite the show coming from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright, the series didn’t come close to matching the church drama’s numbers. After all, season 1 barely averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 330,000 live viewers a week.

Is there still hope for a season 2? In our mind, it depends mostly on a couple of factors.

Word of mouth – Will OWN believe that viewers will find the show over the next few months? It’s a gamble since there’s a chance they don’t and the ratings do not improvement. Yet, entertainment can be risky sometimes, and it’s good to stand behind your properties in order to find long-term success.

Streaming/DVR numbers – If the show is performing considerably better in those ratings than it is live numbers, there is still a chance it will come back for more down the road.

One thing we are confident in is this: After that finale, viewers are going to want another season. Will there be a sense of gratitude that the show existed at all if it gets canceled? Sure, but there is nothing more frustrating that viewers getting left with something unanswered. The future of Delilah is something that OWN will likely spend a lot of time thinking about, and it could go either way in the end. (Remember that there is also a Greenleaf follow-up in development.)

Do you want to see a Delilah season 2 renewal at OWN?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts on the subject below! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are, after all, more TV updates coming. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







