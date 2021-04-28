New Amsterdam season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Max versus the past







What lies ahead on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 10? There’s an installment entitled “Radical” that is coming in one week’s time and once more, Max Goodwin finds himself dealing with a perilous situation.

Beyond the global health crisis, one of the central themes of this season so far has been seeing Ryan Eggold’s character alter the very way the hospital works. That includes creating a more equitable environment and also finding new and better ways to treat patients. At times, it’s hard to stop a train that’s been in motion for years, even if that train is going in the wrong direction.

Below, we’ve got the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

05/04/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max reckons with New Amsterdam’s past. Bloom and Reynolds treat a patient in an unconventional relationship. Sharpe decides to take a stricter approach to parenting her frustrated teenage niece. Iggy tries to connect with a patient desperate to have gastric bypass surgery. TV-14

Over the course of this hour, we’re sure that there will be a few surprises that throw Max for a further loop — but isn’t thinking on the fly one of the things that these characters do next? All of these stories are designed to make you feel something and maybe think differently about medicine in general. For Iggy, it’s especially easy to see why he would connect with this patient given what he has gone through already these past several weeks.

The sad reality is that there isn’t that much more to go between now and the finale, and that’s a symptom of the health crisis itself. Hopefully, the remaining episodes are jam-packed and that will be enough to tide us over until season 4 premieres.

