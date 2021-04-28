FBI season 3 episode 12 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Fathers and Sons’







Next week FBI season 3 episode 12 will be bringing a great deal to the table when it airs on CBS, and that includes another personal story! This time around, though, the focus is on Jubal as a hostage crisis hits home for him in a way that he doesn’t expect.

“Fathers and Sons” is a story, largely, about pain — the criminal at hand is acting with a specific cause, and that may cause some agents to think more about their own lives. What would they be willing to do to save the life of someone they love? This question could be rattling in their head at just about every moment.

Below, we’ve got the full FBI season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

“Fathers and Sons” – The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son. Also, Jubal’s uncertainty in his family life affects his judgement during the hostage situation, on FBI, Tuesday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Our hope is that over the course of this episode, we get some introspection, but also a storyline where the son can end up okay. The father has committed a serious crime, and there is no getting around that no matter what his intentions are. That’s just something that will inevitably land him behind bars or worse. This feels like one of those episodes that was designed from the start to be all about conversations. The writers want you to be thinking about what’s going on with this case, and Jubal will be there in order to tie things together further.

