Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Redman to play Davis’ brother!







Clearly, Courtney Kemp and the entire team at Power Book II: Ghost are out to make their fans happy. How else can you explain the latest news?

Today, Starz confirmed that iconic rapper Redman will be guest-starring on the upcoming second season of the aforementioned show; not only that, but he will be teaming up on-screen with his longtime performing partner in Method Man.

Have you watched our review of the Power Book II: Ghost finale yet? If not, be sure to check that out below! After doing so, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other news and remember, we’ll have coverage of Book III: Raising Kanan this summer.

The role that long made sense for Redman was that of Davis MacLean’s brother, and luckily, that is precisely who he’s going to be playing. Check out more insight via the official character description:

Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean. But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt’s enough for Davis to keep his promise.

Seeing Theo should be a great way to get to know Davis better, especially in terms of his struggle outside the job. This also should give his story some greater depth, especially since we honestly didn’t know what he’d be up to in season 2. After all, the case of Tasha St. Patrick was wrapped, and the only real cliffhanger-of-sorts was Cooper Saxe deciding to go and work for him.

Hopefully, we will see season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost either later this year or in early 2022.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see from Redman on Power Book II: Ghost?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







