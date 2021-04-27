





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know it’s been a long wait already, but is it over? We have a few things to talk about within.

The first order of business, though, is answering the question about tonight’s schedule. Unfortunately, there is no new installment as of yet. We’re getting closer to the show’s May 11 return date, but we still have a little while to wait until we get there.

So while you do keep waiting for more of the story, we at least have some good news to share! Today, the network unveiled some of the first details all about “The Music and the Mirror,” an installment set to feature a key Beth story and a whole lot more.

Below, we’ve got the full This Is Us season 5 episode 14 synopsis with more insight on what’s next:

05/11/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates her career path. Kate and Toby face unexpected issues. A run in with someone from his past gives Kevin pause. TV-14

The big question we wonder here is who this “someone” could be. Given that we already saw Sophie on the show this season, she’d be at the top of the list. She had a very specific reaction to Kevin’s engagement — could this lead to her wanting to reconnect? We suppose that Cassidy is also possible, given that we’ve recently seen her on the show, as well. These two candidates are at least a little more likely than Zoe returning, though we say that knowing that Melanie Liburd has another role elsewhere on Power Book II: Ghost that keeps her busy.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 when the show returns?

