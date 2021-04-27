Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 spoilers: The last before two-part finale!







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 is set to air on Friday, May 7, and we’ve got an early sense that this one will be very-much memorable. How so? For starters, this is the last episode before the epic two-hour finale event! What happens here could thematically lead into that, even if the stories aren’t that continuous.

On paper, what excites us about episode 14 (entitled “The New You”) is the focus it’s going to put on Garrett. Given that we’ve seen both Baker and Gormley get their own stories this season, it makes sense for the same thing to happen here. Of course, Garrett’s story is going to be one about peace and happiness. Instead, it’s about drama and a major difference of opinion. You can get a larger sense of that courtesy of the full synopsis below:

“The New You” – Frank and the Deputy Commisioner of Press Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), quarrel when Garrett refuses to walk back a quote he provided to a local newspaper. Also, Danny and Baez discover a connection to a feud between local residents and city sponsored hotels for the homeless while investigating a murder, Anthony is mistaken for a mafioso and Eddie pressures Jamie to take a love language quiz, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There’s a lot of stuff in here that is interesting, but we feel like Eddie and Jamie’s could be lighthearted and fun. We need that for the two of them! Honestly, we’ve had a lot of storylines as of late that feature the characters arguing or working apart; we want them to have some happier moments and for us to see them here and there.

As for Anthony’s plot, we honestly have no idea at all where that is going to go. Could he get mixed up in some difficult stuff unintentionally? We know that Anthony does have the sort of skill set to infiltrate any environment…

