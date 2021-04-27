Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Did Jedson or Tera return to the game?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, we are finally seeing the other side of the dramatic fake double eviction. After all, someone is returning to the game! It’s between Tera and Jedson as to who is coming back, and we could be in for some surprises.

The first thing we wondered entering tonight’s episode was just how someone was going to be returning. What would the competition be? As it turns out, it’s a little more skill-based than something insanely athletic. We went into this thinking that Jedson would be the sure-fire favorite, but this does present at least a little bit more of a level playing field.

It goes without saying that both of these players entered the competition determined to get back in — after all, both had an emotional ax to grind based on recent events. They felt betrayed, hurt, and there is a chance for all sorts of chaos if one of them re-enters.

The competition

Early on, it did appear as though Jed had the advantage. He was doing really well at placing his balls in the designated spot needed to win! Yet, there were no guarantees, and we started to see that when he knocked one of his own balls in. Tera then got the lead on him! Then, she knocked one of her own balls in and he had the lead again. Then, they were tied. Then, Tera got the lead again and won! She is returning to the game and it’s shocking. She beat Jed!

