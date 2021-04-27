NCIS season 18: When will Pam Dawber’s next episodes air?







For those of you who are curious to learn more about Pam Dawber’s future on NCIS season 18, we’re happy to share a little insight!

Going into tomorrow night’s “Sangre,” we know that Dawber will be making an appearance once more as reporter Marcie Warren. Meanwhile, we also know that she signed on to do four episodes this season. So when are her other two going to air?

Based on some of the information that is out there via CBS’ press releases, signs point to Dawber being absent for both the May 4 episode “Misconduct” as well as the May 11 one entitled “Unseen Improvements.” By mere process of elimination, it seems like Dawber’s remaining episodes will be on May 18 and May 25 — otherwise known as the end of the season.

If we want to read the tea leaves a little bit further here, what this could mean is that Marcie is very much involved in the endgame of this season. Could she play a role in Gibbs eventually getting his job back? We suppose that it’s possible; or, she could play a part in helping him realize that there is fulfillment to be found away from the team. Where things are so curious with the character is that in theory, her story could’ve been wrapped up after writing the article. There wasn’t necessarily a big reason to bring Marcie back … unless, of course, the writers have an exciting plan in mind.

What do you want to see when it comes to Pam Dawber’s next two episodes on NCIS?

